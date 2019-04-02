Second Dem primary debate to be held July 30, 31 in Detroit

The Democratic National Committee will hold its second 2020 primary debate on July 30 and 31 in Detroit, according to CNN, which will host the debate.

The debate, one of 12 planned for the 2020 cycle, will feature randomized lineups involving no more than 20 qualifying candidates.

To be eligible, candidates must receive at least one percent support in three separate polls between Jan. 1 and the two weeks before the debate or receive campaign contributions from at least 65,000 unique donors.

"Detroit embodies the values and character of the Democratic Party," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement from the committee. "It's a city of grit and determination, a city that has gotten knocked down only to get back up stronger. With its diversity, its storied history, and its proud ties to the labor movement, Detroit is the perfect place for our party's second debate."

“Detroit is one of America’s great cities,” said Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes. “For decades, the Motor City has been a critical pillar of our nation’s economy and an icon of American innovation. And I can’t wait to welcome our amazing Democratic candidates to Michigan as we show the American people that we are truly the party of working people.”

President Trump's 2016 victory in Michigan was key to his electoral college win, but Democrats have been eager to win the Rust Belt back after polling showing Trump's approval ratings down in the Midwest.

Trump's re-election campaign is not taking the state for granted, with the president hitting Grand Rapids for a rally last Thursday after the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.