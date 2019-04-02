Warren campaign hits campaign fundraising goal, does not report total haul

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren slams Trump over whistleblower claims on national security Klobuchar releases her tax returns Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign announced Tuesday that it had hit its campaign fundraising goal for the first quarter of 2019 but declined to reveal how much money it had actually hauled in since her December announcement.

“We’re still crunching all the numbers, but we can already tell you that we hit our fundraising goal for Sunday’s deadline. With zero fundraisers with wealthy donors behind closed doors, zero support from PACs of any kind, and zero contributions from federal lobbyists,” Warren Campaign Manager Roger Lau said in a statement to supporters.

The campaign’s email follows a message to supporters Sunday that it was seeking 35,000 new contributions by midnight, the Federal Election Commission reporting deadline.

“[W]e also know that if we hit our goal of 35,000 new donations by midnight tonight, we’ll have the resources we need to keep powering our movement,” the campaign said in the request. “That’s how we’ll make sure the Democratic primary is squarely focused on rebuilding the middle class, ending corruption in Washington, saving our democracy, and addressing the root causes of the rigged system that led to Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Puerto Rico after disaster aid bill stalls Kushner addresses security clearance after whistleblower raises concerns Trump predicts new health care law after 2020 MORE being in the White House.”

The Warren campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how much money it raised and how many people donated.

Though the Massachusetts Democrat has been one of the party’s higher-profile senators since she defeated a Republican incumbent in 2012, Warren has struggled to gain traction in a crowded primary race in which several of the frontrunners are appealing to the party’s progressive wing.

Warren has sought to differentiate herself from other candidates by putting the nitty-gritty details of her policies at the forefront. While other candidates have also joined her in shunning donations from PACs, she went a step further and cut her campaign off from wealthy individual donors, a move that Axios reported led to the resignation of her campaign’s finance director.

Her email Tuesday comes the same day as other 2020 Democrats announced impressive fundraising hauls.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Buttigieg quickly officiates marriage of couple who wanted wedding before c-section delivery Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE announced Monday his campaign, which is still technically in the exploratory phase, raised $7 million in the first quarter, capitalizing on a surge of recent attention for a politician who was virtually unknown two months ago.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Google: Biden, Buttigieg most-searched potential 2020 Dem contenders Harris commemorates slain rapper Nipsey Hussle: 'An inspiration' MORE (Calif.) also announced her campaign raised $12 million in the first quarter of 2019 from more than 218,000 individual contributions, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCrisis hits Biden as new allegation emerges Press: In defense of Joe Biden Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE (I-Vt.) announced a staggering $18.2 million haul.