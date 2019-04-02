Andrew Yang says his campaign raised $1.7 million in two months

Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew Yang2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE announced Tuesday that his campaign raised $1.7 million in February and March.

In a press release, Yang's campaign said that they had received contributions from more than 80,000 individual donors, with an average donation of $17.92, over those two months.

The number of individual donors means Yang has cleared the threshold to participate in the upcoming Democratic presidential debates.

The statement was released ahead of April 15, the deadline for fundraising filings for the first-quarter.

Yang has sought to carve himself a niche among 2020 candidates with his policy positions such as his proposal for a universal basic income.

Several other presidential hopefuls have shared their first quarter donation hauls this week.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Buttigieg quickly officiates marriage of couple who wanted wedding before c-section delivery Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE announced that his campaign raised $7 million in the first quarter.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) share that her campaign raised $12 million in the first quarter of 2019, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced a $18.2 million haul.