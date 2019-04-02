Two more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching

Two additional women came forward Tuesday to say former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSusan Rice defends Biden amid allegations of inappropriate behavior Biden's former press secretary defends his behavior toward women amid allegations Feinstein defends Biden: He is 'a warm, tactile person' MORE touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable.

The women, Caitlyn Caruso and D. J. Hill, each recounted their experiences to The New York Times.

Caruso, 22, told the Times that Biden rested his hand on her thigh even as she attempted to show her discomfort by squirming in her seat during a sexual assault event at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. Caruso, who was 19 at the time, added that Biden hugged her "just a little bit too long."

ADVERTISEMENT

She told the newspaper that the interaction was uncomfortable because she had just discussed a time she was sexually assaulted and expected Biden to be aware of physical boundaries.

“It doesn’t even really cross your mind that such a person would dare perpetuate harm like that,” she told the paper. “These are supposed to be people you can trust.”

Hill, 59, told the Times that while taking a photograph with Biden in 2012, the then-vice president placed his hand on her shoulder and began moving it down her back, something she said made her "very uncomfortable."

“Only he knows his intent,” she added.

Hill and Caruso's statements follow allegations that were brought by former Nevada state lawmaker Lucy Flores and Amy Lappos, a former congressional aide to Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.).

A spokesperson for Biden, who is considering a bid for president in 2020, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Biden said in a statement Sunday that he has “offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort.”

“And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden added. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully."