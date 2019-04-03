Female former senator defends Biden: 'Joe has a deep desire to share in the lives of others'

Former Sen. Jean Carnahan (D-Mo.) on Tuesday defended former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching Trump taunts Biden amid misconduct allegations: 'You having a good time, Joe?' Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE over allegations the possible presidential candidate is facing that he has touched women inappropriately.

Carnahan, Missouri’s first female senator, served with Biden in the Senate from 2001 to 2002 after she was appointed to replace her late husband Mel, who was posthumously elected in 2000.

In a Twitter thread, Carnahan described bonding with Biden, whose wife and daughter was killed in a car accident in 1973, over the loss of their loved ones.

“Joe took both of my hands in his and looked me in the eye for a long while before he spoke. He said simply, ‘I know, I know,’ ” Carnahan said. “For a brief moment we were two souls joined by a loss that changed our lives. After that, Joe would often pause to ask how I was getting along.”

Carnahan claimed Biden “reaches out through the human touch” to form connections with people. “Like everything else about his big, Irish personality, he expresses those feelings with exuberance and sincerity.”

It’s been said that healing from a loss is like having a pebble in your shoe. It’s always there, but you keep on walking. Joe, keep on walking. Our country needs a little humanity right now. 8/8 — Jean Carnahan (@Jean_Carnahan) April 2, 2019



Carnahan’s thread does not explicitly address the allegations Biden is facing from four women that he has engaged in unwanted or inappropriate touching, including allegedly resting his hand on the thigh of a visibly uncomfortable woman.

However, Carnahan's comments echo other defenses from Biden allies and former Senate colleagues.

Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) said on Monday that the former vice president is a "warm, tactile person." Former national security adviser Susan Rice, actress Alyssa Milano and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Biden's successor in the Senate, have also spoken in his defense.

Biden has not yet announced a presidential bid but has consistently led the field of Democratic hopefuls in polling.

If he were to jump in, he would be facing a crowded field that includes Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) as well as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas).