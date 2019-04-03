2020 Dems congratulate newly elected Chicago mayor

Four Democrats running for president in 2020 took to Twitter to congratulate Lori Lightfoot (D) on being elected Chicago’s next mayor.

Lightfoot was elected Tuesday night with about 74 percent of the vote, setting her up to be Chicago’s first black female mayor and the Windy City’s first openly gay mayor.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCNN announces string of 2020 town halls Andrew Yang says his campaign raised .7 million in two months Warren campaign hits campaign fundraising goal, does not report total haul MORE, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP shuts down Trump health push Long-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam CNN announces string of 2020 town halls MORE (Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Health Care: Dem senators offer 'Medicare X' bill | McConnell tells Trump Senate won't take up ObamaCare repeal | Insulin makers to testify | Scalise moves to force vote on abortion bill GOP shuts down Trump health push Long-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam MORE (N.J.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGOP shuts down Trump health push CNN announces string of 2020 town halls Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE (Minn.) all pointed to the historic nature of Lightfoot’s victory in their congratulatory tweets.

“Congratulations to mayor-elect @LightfootForChi on her historic victory in Chicago. She will be a terrific new leader for her city and in the community of American mayors,” Buttigieg, the only openly gay candidate in the crowded Democratic presidential primary, tweeted on Wednesday.

“Chicago just made history. Congratulations @LightfootForChi on your election as Mayor. Representation matters, and your leadership will pave the way for many more to come,” wrote Harris.

“In a city that serves as the hometown for many Black American politicians who have made history, there is another political first. Congrats @LightfootForChi on becoming Chicago's first Black woman mayor and good luck as you embark on this historic journey,” tweeted Booker.

“Congratulations to @LightfootForChi on her history-making victory last night!” Klobuchar added Wednesday morning.

Lightfoot, a former prosecutor, beat out Toni Preckwinkle, another black woman who serves as the president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners and runs the Cook County Democratic Party.

Lightfoot is the first woman to win the city's mayoral race since Jane Byrne in 1979 and is the first African-American to attain the office since Harold Washington in 1983. She will be inaugurated in May.