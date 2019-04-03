Ex-Sanders staffer calls Biden accuser Lucy Flores a 'fraud' and 'racist' on 'Fox & Friends'

A former staffer with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCNN announces string of 2020 town halls Andrew Yang says his campaign raised .7 million in two months Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE's (I-Vt.) Our Revolution organization took aim at former Nevada state Assemblywoman Lucy Flores on Wednesday.

In an interview with "Fox & Friends," a former staffer focused on racial justice with Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign called Flores a "racist" and asserted that Flores had retaliated against her for comments she made about immigration.

“You know, Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching Trump taunts Biden amid misconduct allegations: 'You having a good time, Joe?' Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE, if you are listening, you should know that Lucy Flores is a fraud,” Tezlyn Figaro, who worked with Flores at Our Revolution, told Fox News.

"I worked with her when I was with Our Revolution, and I currently have a [Equal Opportunity Commission] claim ... filed against Our Revolution, naming Lucy Flores as someone who was racist, as someone who implemented retaliation," Figaro added.

"She has a long list, a long history of her picking the perfect time ... and speaking up on these issues," she added. "The difference between me and Lucy is, I spoke up immediately and took legal action, and she waited five years."

Flores has been at the center of headlines for days following an essay she published in The Cut accusing Biden of inappropriately touching and kissing her during a campaign event.

Biden's spokesman released a statement following the essay's publication stating that the vice president was proud to support her candidacy but did not remember the incident she described.

"If he is saying that he never believed that that was inappropriate, then frankly I think that's a little bit of a disconnect," Flores told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"I want him to change his behavior, and I want him to acknowledge that it was wrong," Flores continued.

In the essay, Flores maintained that Biden did nothing illegal, but that his conduct made her uncomfortable and deserved a conversation. Since her account was published, three more women have come forward publicly with similar accounts of inappropriate contact with the former vice president.

Biden, who is widely considered to be planning a White House run, has not yet entered the 2020 race but sits comfortably at the top of most national polling of the 2020 Democratic presidential field.