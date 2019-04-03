O'Rourke on Biden allegations: 'We need to listen to those who are raising their stories'

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeButtigieg's favorability surges in new poll O'Rourke says every member of his Cabinet would hold monthly town halls Ted Cruz suing FEC over reimbursement limits for personal loans to campaign MORE (D-Texas) responded Wednesday to allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching Trump taunts Biden amid misconduct allegations: 'You having a good time, Joe?' Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE has touched several women inappropriately, saying that "we need to listen to those who are raising their stories."

"I think we need to listen to those who are raising their stories, who have the courage to come forward to share their experience," he told reporters in New York.

O'Rourke, who is running for president in 2020, added that those women should "be part of the conversation" about Biden's candidacy but added that whether Biden runs for office again is up to him.

"I think ultimately that’s going to be a decision for him to make," O'Rourke said.

Beto O'Rourke on former VP Biden allegations: "I think we need to listen to those who are raising their stories, who have the courage to come forward ... to be part of the conversation about either his candidacy or how he fares as a contender for the nomination." pic.twitter.com/jrsQXcYlBH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2019

Biden, who is considering running for president in 2020, has faced several allegations in recent days from women who say he touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

Former Nevada state lawmaker Lucy Flores (D) made the first accusation last week in an essay in New York magazine's The Cut, writing that Biden inappropriately touched and kissed her at a campaign event in 2014. Since then, three additional women — Amy Lappos, Caitlyn Caruso and D. J. Hill — have also accused Biden of inappropriately touching them.

In response to Flores's allegation, Biden said in a statement Sunday that he has "offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort."

"And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately," Biden added. "If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully."