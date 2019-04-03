Graham defends Biden amid allegations: He means nothing bad

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMueller's unsatisfying report and its endangering summary Mueller handed Democrats their next line of attack against Trump Trump raises pressure on Dems to back disaster aid bill threatened by Puerto Rico fight MORE (S.C.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP, Dems balk at latest Trump foreign aid cuts McConnell to Trump: We're not repealing and replacing ObamaCare Collins tells Barr to reverse course, defend ObamaCare MORE (Maine) are defending former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching Trump taunts Biden amid misconduct allegations: 'You having a good time, Joe?' Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE amid allegations from four women that he touched them inappropriately, according to the Huffington Post.

Biden’s style is that of a “glad-handing politician,” Graham, a close Senate ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpColbert mocks Trump for 'oranges' gaffe Dem wins Trump district in swing-state Pennsylvania Trump says health care plan will be first vote after 2020 election MORE’s, told the publication.

“Maybe at times he’s done some things that make people feel uncomfortable, but it matters to me what his intent is,” Graham told reporters Wednesday. “I just think he’s a good guy. I think he means nothing bad by this.”

Collins said the former vice president is “a very friendly, affectionate individual who is a natural toucher” and said she had “never found him to be inappropriate.”

Biden served in the Senate with Graham from 2003 to 2009 and with Collins from 1997 to 2009.

Four women have accused Biden of touching them inappropriately, including former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores, who said Biden kissed the back of her head and sniffed her hair in 2014.

Biden has denied that he did anything inappropriate but promised to listen to his accusers.

Numerous allies and former colleagues of Biden have defended his conduct, including former Missouri Sen. Jean Carnahan (D), who said Tuesday that Biden has a “deep desire to share in the lives of others.” Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinLong-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines Biden office highlights support from women after second accuser comes forward MORE (D-Calif.) called Biden a “warm, tactile person” earlier this week.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching GOP, Dems balk at latest Trump foreign aid cuts Progressive House Dems meet with Pelosi staffer to push for tough drug pricing bill MORE (D-Calif.) said that while Biden’s conduct did not “disqualify him” from the presidency, the former VP “has to understand — in the world that we're in now that people's space is important to them.”

Biden has not yet announced a run for the Democratic presidential nomination but has consistently led the field in polling, usually followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCNN announces string of 2020 town halls Andrew Yang says his campaign raised .7 million in two months Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE (I-Vt.).