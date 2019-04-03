Biden pledges to be 'more mindful about respecting personal space'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching Trump taunts Biden amid misconduct allegations: 'You having a good time, Joe?' Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE on Wednesday responded to a slew of accusations about him inappropriately touching women over the years by saying he would be more mindful in the future of people's personal space.

In a two-minute video, Biden sought to end a growing crisis for his imminent presidential campaign by defending his actions as representing "just who I am" while acknowledging that times and attitudes have changed.

"Social norms are changing," Biden said in a tweet accompanied by a the video. "I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying.

"Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it."

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Multiple women in the past week have accused Biden of interacting with them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

Former Nevada legislator Lucy Flores said last week that Biden made her uncomfortable by gripping her shoulders, smelling her hair and kissing her on the back of her head as she was getting ready to go on stage at a 2014 campaign rally for her lieutenant governor bid.

