Mark Kelly raises eye-popping $4 million in Arizona Senate race

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly’s Arizona Senate campaign announced Wednesday that it has raised an eye-popping $4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The campaign said its haul was driven by over 58,000 contributions, 96 percent of which were $100 or less. The average online contribution was $25, Kelly's campaign said.

“Our campaign is fueled by supporters from all walks of life chipping in what they can because they want a voice in their democracy and they know Mark will be an independent leader for Arizona,” Campaign Manager Jen Cox said in a press release. “We’re proud of the cactus roots campaign we are building with contributions from each of the fifteen counties in Arizona and without a dime from corporate PACs.”

Kelly has high name recognition as a former astronaut and as husband to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who narrowly survived a shooting in 2011. The couple has since been a high-profile duo advocating for gun law reform.

Kelly is running to face off against Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGiffords looms large in Arizona's Senate showdown Gallego won't seek Ariz. Senate seat, clearing Dem path for Kelly Arpaio's wife recovering after rattlesnake bite in Arizona MORE (R) to serve the remaining two years of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMellman: Trump after Mueller 'Fox & Friends' host says Trump approval will get stronger with McCain, Flake gone Meghan McCain shows support for 'truly decent' Biden in wake of second allegation MORE’s (R) seat. McSally was appointed to the Senate in December after McCain’s death in August, with former Sen. Jon Kyl (R) serving in the interim months.

McSally’s campaign has yet to release its first quarter fundraising haul.

It appears unlikely that the former astronaut will face a serious primary challenge after Rep. Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoStatehood bill could make Puerto Rico a state before 2020 Dem rep: Trump is trying to 'demonize' border for 'own political gain' Dem lawmaker: GOP calls for Schiff to resign are 'just typical Republican BS' MORE announced last month he would sit out a Senate bid.

Democrats see the Arizona Senate race as one of their top pickup opportunities after Kyrsten Sinema (D) defeated McSally last year in the race to replace the retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane Flake'Fox & Friends' host says Trump approval will get stronger with McCain, Flake gone Flake: Better for a Dem to win in 2020 than Trump Trump's attacks on McCain exacerbate tensions with Senate GOP MORE (R).