Inslee fundraises off Trump claim that wind turbine 'noise causes cancer'

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeCNN announces string of 2020 town halls Overnight Energy: Wheeler vows to keep funds for Great Lakes cleanup | Inslee presses Trump on climate in House testimony | Dems seek more funds for Interior watchdog Inslee presses Trump on climate change in House testimony MORE (D) is fundraising for his 2020 White House bid on President Trump's claim that the noise from wind turbines "causes cancer."

"Last night, Donald Trump Donald John TrumpColbert mocks Trump for 'oranges' gaffe Dem wins Trump district in swing-state Pennsylvania Trump says health care plan will be first vote after 2020 election MORE said something truly wild. I know, that's saying a lot, but let me break it down for you: He said, 'They say the noise [from wind farms] causes cancer.' Seriously," Inslee said in an email sent to supporters Wednesday.

"In case you needed any more proof that we need a climate president, this is it. In case you needed any more proof we have got to make sure climate change is center stage at the debates, well -- you've got it. Our president is now sharing conspiracy theories about the noise from wind farms causing cancer. I'd say it doesn't get any worse than that, but you never know what could come next," Inslee added.

Trump made the unsubstantiated claim while delivering remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner Tuesday night.

"If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer," he said.

Trump has previously voiced his disapproval of wind power. He said at a rally in Michigan last month that wind power doesn't work because the wind doesn't always blow.

Inslee, who has centered his campaign around combating climate change, has previously called Trump's positions on climate initiatives "moronic" and "narrow-minded."

The Washington governor has not disclosed his first quarter campaign donations yet, but indicated in his email to supporters that he had not surpassed the 65,000 donors needed to qualify for the Democratic presidential debates.