Buttigieg on Biden allegations: 'Not a bad thing' everyone is being held to 'very high standard'

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCNN announces string of 2020 town halls Andrew Yang says his campaign raised .7 million in two months Warren campaign hits campaign fundraising goal, does not report total haul MORE (D) said Wednesday that it's "not a bad thing" people are "being held to a very high standard" in response to a question about allegations of inappropriate touching against former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching Trump taunts Biden amid misconduct allegations: 'You having a good time, Joe?' Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE.

"I haven't had a chance to view the whole video so I'll leave it to the VP to say what he wants to say," Buttigieg, said about the former vice president's response to the allegations. "What I will say is that all of us today are being held to a very high standard, and that's not a bad thing."

Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, made the comments not long after Biden released a video in response to the allegations, pledging to be more mindful of women’s personal space.

“Social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it,” Biden said in the video. “I hear what they’re saying. I understand it. I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility, and I’ll meet it.”

He did not directly apologize to his accusers in the video, and maintained that his actions were innocent, stating that he acted the same with men and women.

Four women have come forward in recent days alleging that the former vice president’s public touching made them deeply uncomfortable.

Biden, 76, is widely expected to enter the 2020 presidential race soon.

Other Democratic White House hopefuls, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLong-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam A bipartisan solution to fix the electoral college Warren campaign hits campaign fundraising goal, does not report total haul MORE (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGOP shuts down Trump health push CNN announces string of 2020 town halls Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE (D-Minn.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP shuts down Trump health push Long-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam CNN announces string of 2020 town halls MORE (D-Calif.), have said Biden's accusers should be believed.