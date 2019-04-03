Tim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanCarole King lobbies lawmakers in support of bill to protect the Rockies House Dem renews call for censuring Steve King The Hill's Morning Report - Dems contemplate big election and court reforms MORE (D-Ohio) is expected to announce this week that he will be running for president, BuzzFeed News reported Wednesday, citing sources who were informed of his plans.

Ryan is expected to appear on "The View" on Thursday and hold a rally on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio, the news outlet reported.

Bill Padisak, president of a local chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, said he was asked to help with the rally.

"I believe he is going to announce his candidacy for the presidency," Padisak told BuzzFeed.

The Hill has reached out to Ryan's office for comment.

Ryan, a political moderate, said last month that he was "seriously considering" running for president. He is known nationally for his unsuccessful challenge against then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching GOP, Dems balk at latest Trump foreign aid cuts Progressive House Dems meet with Pelosi staffer to push for tough drug pricing bill MORE (D-Calif.) for her post in 2016.

He has been a vocal opponent of President Trump Donald John TrumpColbert mocks Trump for 'oranges' gaffe Dem wins Trump district in swing-state Pennsylvania Trump says health care plan will be first vote after 2020 election MORE and touted moderate policies he would like to see pushed through Congress.

Ryan would join a large field of more than a dozen 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP shuts down Trump health push Long-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam CNN announces string of 2020 town halls MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLong-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam A bipartisan solution to fix the electoral college Warren campaign hits campaign fundraising goal, does not report total haul MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandLong-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam CNN announces string of 2020 town halls Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Health Care: Dem senators offer 'Medicare X' bill | McConnell tells Trump Senate won't take up ObamaCare repeal | Insulin makers to testify | Scalise moves to force vote on abortion bill GOP shuts down Trump health push Long-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam MORE (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGOP shuts down Trump health push CNN announces string of 2020 town halls Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCNN announces string of 2020 town halls Andrew Yang says his campaign raised .7 million in two months Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE (I-Vt.) if he were to officially announce his candidacy.