Steve King defends Biden: He's 'just an affectionate guy'

Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingArtist of image Steve King used to promote potential civil war may sue him for copyright infringement Democrats still need rural voters to defeat Trump Man arrested for allegedly throwing glass of water at Steve King MORE (R-Iowa) defended Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching Trump taunts Biden amid misconduct allegations: 'You having a good time, Joe?' Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE on Wednesday following allegations of inappropriate touching against the former vice president, saying Biden "is just an affectionate guy."

"Irrational Democrat media assault on @JoeBiden," King tweeted. "You would think he had 'sexual relations' with an intern in the Oval Office...except Democrats aggressively defended Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonDeceptions may sink plans to drill for oil in the Arctic Refuge Trump's noble moment: Waiving executive privilege on Mueller's report Democratic candidates: 'It's Trump, stupid!' MORE. Joe Biden is just an affectionate guy."

Four women have come forward recently alleging that Biden made them uncomfortable by touching them inappropriately at public events.

Biden, who is expected to enter the 2020 presidential race, released a video Wednesday addressing the allegations, pledging to be "more mindful" of women’s personal space.

"Social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it," he said in the video. "I hear what they’re saying. I understand it. I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility, and I’ll meet it."

Biden did not directly apologize to his accusers in the video and maintained that his actions were innocent, stating that he acted the same with men and women.

Several prominent Democrats have said Biden's accusers should be believed but have not said the allegations against Biden disqualify him from a possible 2020 White House bid.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMueller's unsatisfying report and its endangering summary Mueller handed Democrats their next line of attack against Trump Trump raises pressure on Dems to back disaster aid bill threatened by Puerto Rico fight MORE (S.C.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP, Dems balk at latest Trump foreign aid cuts McConnell to Trump: We're not repealing and replacing ObamaCare Collins tells Barr to reverse course, defend ObamaCare MORE (Maine) have also come to Biden's defense.

"Maybe at times he’s done some things that make people feel uncomfortable, but it matters to me what his intent is," Graham told reporters Wednesday. "I just think he’s a good guy. I think he means nothing bad by this."

Collins said Biden is "a very friendly, affectionate individual who is a natural toucher" and said she has "never found him to be inappropriate."

King has been the subject of controversy in Congress and was stripped of his committee assignments earlier this year after questioning how the terms "white supremacist" and "white nationalist" became offensive in an interview with The New York Times.

The Iowa lawmaker has defended himself, asserting that he was referring only to "Western civilization" when asking, "How did that language become offensive?"