Buttigieg hints at formal 2020 announcement

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg on Biden allegations: 'Not a bad thing' everyone is being held to 'very high standard' Ben Folds recounts performance with Buttigieg: 'He's a fine player' Obama celebrates Lori Lightfoot's victory: 'Chicago's best days are still ahead' MORE, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind., hinted early Thursday that he will formally declare his 2020 presidential candidacy later this month, revealing on Twitter that he will have a "special announcement" on April 14.

In a video accompanying the post, Buttigieg says that his campaign has "listened as you shared your stories and your ideas, your vision for our future, and your expectations for your political leaders."

"And it’s clear people want a new direction for America. But it’s not just about winning an election. It’s about winning an era," he added.

"So, if you’re ready to make our politics more honest, to fix our democracy, to defend racial justice, to look to the future, to bring generations together — join us April 14th, South Bend," he continued.

Join me in South Bend on April 14th for a special announcement: https://t.co/GfdYimuYN1 pic.twitter.com/aPFe08yGmW — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 4, 2019

“It’s the kind of announcement you get to make once,” he said Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I’m looking forward to gathering as many people as want to be part of it there in South Bend.”

When questioned about his qualifications for the Oval Office, he said he understands that it is "more traditional" if he were to spend "years or maybe decades marinating in Washington.”

“I actually think we’d be better off if Washington started looking more like our best-run cities and towns, and not the other way around," he added.

Buttigieg, 37, announced a presidential exploratory committee in January and has since surged in popularity. His campaign raised $7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

If he does formally enter the 2020 race, Buttigieg would join more than a dozen other candidates who have also done so.

--This report was updated at 7:52 a.m.