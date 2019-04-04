Abrams: I don't think you have to decide on White House bid before September

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Thursday laid out a timeline for her decision to run for either the Senate or White House, saying she could make a final determination about a White House bid by September.

“I am thinking about it, I truly am. I think that the timing for me is first deciding about the Senate, because I do think you cannot run for an office unless you know that’s the job you want to do. I don’t think you use offices as stepping stones,” she said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe. “So, my first responsibility is to determine whether a Senate run is right for me, and then the next conversation for myself, is if not the Senate, then what else.”

“I think the Senate decision is going to be pretty short term…but I do want to make a decision this month. And I don’t think you actually have to make a decision about the White House before the fall,” she added. “I understand that running for office means can you mass the resources, can you organize the people, and do you have a credible platform that can resonate, and I don’t believe there is an imperative to do so before September.”

Abrams rose to national prominence last year after running a competitive campaign in Georgia, losing to Republican Brian Kemp by less than 2 points in a race marred by voter suppression allegations. She was also tapped to deliver the Democrats' response to President Trump Donald John TrumpTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Kushner's security clearance was denied due to concerns of foreign influence: report Morgan Ortagus named as new State Dept spokeswoman MORE's State of the Union address earlier this year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer responds to Biden allegation: 'Voters will weigh the pros and cons' 'Dog-with-a-bone' mentality won't help Democrats in 2020 Senate Dems press White House for update on Puerto Rico recovery response MORE (D-N.Y.) is known to be lobbying her to mount a challenge to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R).

“Leader Schumer has been nothing but gracious. He’s been very intense and very intentional, but I appreciate that, and I appreciate the input. As I said, my job is to make sure one, I’m the right person for the job, two it’s the right time, and three that this is the right job that I need to hold,” Abrams said Thursday.

While Abrams has the potential to expand the electoral map for the Democrats in the Sun Belt, she would jump into the White House race in September months behind over a dozen other candidates that have already amassed millions of dollars in fundraising in the first quarter of 2019 alone.