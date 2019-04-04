Dem says she's raised more than $350K in bid to flip Georgia House seat

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux raised more than $350,000 in the seven weeks since she announced her second bid to represent Georgia’s 7th District, her campaign told The Hill on Thursday.

The six-figure haul is a large amount for a House candidate in a nonelection year. By comparison, Bordeaux raised $219,545 in the first quarter of 2018, a midterm election year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bourdeaux’s campaign said that the first-quarter total came from more than 1,000 individual contributions and brings her total cash on hand to nearly $400,000. Bourdeaux started the quarter with just under $142,000 in her campaign account.

“I'm incredibly grateful to our supporters who have put us in a strong position as we kick off this campaign,” Bourdeaux said in a statement.

“Together, we’re sending a strong message that we are tired of partisan divisions and gridlock holding us back, and we’re ready to forge a new path forward to get things done for our communities. We have a long way to go, but this is the start of a movement to finish the job.”

Bourdeaux, a college professor, narrowly lost a bid against Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Sanders set to shake up 2020 race House Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for Dem raises more than 0k since declaring bid for Georgia House seat MORE (R-Ga.) last year. The race ended only after a recount and a legal fight over absentee ballots.

Bourdeaux announced in February that she would once again run to represent the suburban Atlanta district. Woodall, a five-term congressman, has said that he will not seek reelection in 2020.

Bourdeaux isn’t the only Democrat seeking the party’s nomination in Georgia 7th District.

John Eaves, a former Fulton County Commission chairman, filed paperwork last month with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy. And two others, attorney Marqus Coles and activist Nabilah Islam, have also announced campaigns for the Democratic nomination in the district.

Candidates have until April 15 to file their first-quarter fundraising reports with the FEC. But campaigns can choose to put out their fundraising totals themselves.