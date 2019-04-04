Gabbard: CNN's Zakaria 'trying to goad Trump into going to war' with Russia

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBen Folds recounts performance with Buttigieg: 'He's a fine player' The Hill's Morning Report - GOP balks at Trump border closure Opposition to PACs puts 2020 Democrats in a bind MORE (D-Hawaii), a 2020 presidential candidate, is accusing CNN's Fareed Zakaria of trying to "goad" President Trump Donald John TrumpTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Kushner's security clearance was denied due to concerns of foreign influence: report Morgan Ortagus named as new State Dept spokeswoman MORE "into going to war" with Russia.

"TV talking heads love trying to goad Trump into going to war w/ Russia. Here’s just one example: Fareed Zakaria is trying to get Trump to prove he's not guilty of appeasement by going to war with Russia over Venezuela," Gabbard wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Gabbard shared a video of Zakaria saying a "real puzzle remains" while asking why Trump has not been willing to "confront" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Why has Trump been unwilling to confront Putin in any way on any issue? And will Venezuela finally be the moment when Trump ends his appeasement?" Zakaria asks in the clip.

Russia and the Trump administration are at odds in Venezuela, where Russia has backed embattled President Nicolás Maduro. Russia has also introduced a military presence in Venezuela, inflaming tensions when it sent about 100 troops to the country last month.

The U.S., meanwhile, is among a number of western countries that have recognized Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country's legitimate leader.

Trump last week warned Russia against keeping its military personnel in Venezuela.

"Russia has to get out," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office while meeting with Fabiana Rosales, Guaidó's wife.