Texas Dems establishing 'Cornyn War Room,' will spend millions to unseat incumbent: report

Texas Democrats are establishing a "Cornyn War Room" and plan to spend millions of dollars to unseat Sen. John Cornyn John CornynMenendez, Rubio lead Senate effort to regulate Venezuelan sanctions GOP triggers 'nuclear option' to speed up Trump picks GOP shifts focus to investigating Obama officials MORE (R-Texas), The Texas Tribune reported Thursday.

Emboldened by Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMichael Bennet says he intends to run for president if he is cancer free Google in tough spot over conservative pick for AI board Cruz: 'Devastating' if Trump closes U.S.-Mexico border MORE's (R-Texas) closer-than-expected reelection race and significant gains made state-wide last fall, Democrats in Texas want to "define Cornyn before he defines himself," according to a memo obtained by the news outlet.

"In 2020, we must seize the opportunity to flip Texas," the memo says, according to the Tribune.

Cornyn responded to the reported effort Thursday, saying he hopes "they spend every last penny they get from their out of state puppet masters."

Hope they spend every last penny they get from their out of state puppet masters https://t.co/gWhd8FFxUa — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 4, 2019

The memo reportedly cites recent polling suggesting Texas is "essentially tied" in the 2020 presidential election and that 64 percent of voters do not know or dislike Cornyn.

The memo also says the effort is being "funded, in part, by record-breaking fundraising, including the most successful February totals in Texas Democratic Party history," but does not specify exact fundraising numbers, according to the Tribune.

While there are still 11 months until Texas's next Senate election, the group says "we cannot wait for the primary dust to settle before we launch our attacks on John Cornyn."

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeMichael Bennet says he intends to run for president if he is cancer free O'Rourke raises .4 million in 18 days during first quarter O'Rourke on Biden allegations: 'We need to listen to those who are raising their stories' MORE (D-Texas), who ran unsuccessfully against Cruz last year, has eliminated himself from the running for Cornyn's seat by running for president in 2020.

Other prominent names being floated as Democratic challengers include Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroTrump calls Dems 'party of open borders, drugs and crime' after veto sustained Pelosi vows to go after Trump's wall via appropriations process House fails to override Trump veto on border wall MORE (D-Texas) and former Rep. M.J. Hegar (D-Texas).

Castro is reportedly closing in on a bid, while Hegar said Tuesday that she is "taking a very close look," according to the Tribune.

The Texas Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill on the effort.