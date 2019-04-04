Rep. Tim Ryan announces presidential run

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Carole King lobbies lawmakers in support of bill to protect the Rockies House Dem renews call for censuring Steve King MORE (D-Ohio) is launching a presidential bid, joining an already crowded primary field to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Kushner's security clearance was denied due to concerns of foreign influence: report Morgan Ortagus named as new State Dept spokeswoman MORE in 2020.

An outspoken moderate in the House who once challenged Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Overnight Energy: GOP lawmaker parodies Green New Deal in new bill | House Republicans accuse Dems of ramming through climate bill | Park Service chief grilled over shutdown Overnight Defense: NATO chief urges US to support alliance on its 70th anniversary | Turkey rebuffs Pentagon pressure over Russia deal | Rand Paul, liberals team up to push Trump on Syria withdrawal MORE (D-Calif.) in a leadership race, Ryan is jumping into a nominating contest dominated by high-profile candidates angling their appeals toward the party’s progressive flank.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tim is an independent, no-nonsense congressman from Ohio fighting to rebuild our economy by investing in American workers,” says his campaign website, which was first posted Thursday.

“A lifelong Rust Belt native, Tim understands that the American Dream is falling too far out of reach. That’s why he’s focused on restoring stability to our fractured communities by rebuilding our economy to work for all Americans.”

As he built up to his announcement during an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday, Ryan recounted how his father-in-law was laid off from Youngstown Sheet and Tube in the late 1970s and, later, how jobs at a local factory in Ohio were off-shored to China.

Ryan said he made the decision to run for president when his daughter recently told him that her friend’s father, who worked at a General Motors plant, was being transferred.

“She said, ‘you gotta do something,’ and I said, ‘I’m going to do something and I’m going to run for president of the United States,’” Ryan said.

Ryan has had a focus on manufacturing in his nine terms in the House, and has offered legislation seeking to change U.S. trade policy in response to actions by China and other trading partners.

President Trump carried states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016, tearing down the so-called “blue wall” that Democrats have long relied on in the region.

In jumping into the Democratic nominating contest, Ryan is betting that his credentials as a moderate from Ohio will help him appeal to centrist, working-class voters in the Midwestern states that Democrats are eager to win back in 2020.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBudowsky: Biden wins by heeding Steinem's advice Health-care debate front and center again for 2020 Chelsea Clinton responds to viral student confrontation: 'We all have a real responsibility to listen to each other' MORE won Ryan’s northeastern Ohio district in 2016. But Trumbull County, which makes up a large swath of the state’s 13th Congressional District swung hard for Trump that same year, despite former President Obama’s 22-point win there in 2012.

Ryan won reelection easily last year, scoring a 22-point victory over Republican Chris DePizzo and outperforming Clinton in his district. Even though that race was not considered competitive, Ryan still managed to rake in a sizable $1.6 million for his campaign.

Ryan’s announcement came almost a month after another Ohio Democrat, Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownBudowsky: Biden wins by heeding Steinem's advice DNC 2020 convention in Milwaukee will backfire Bipartisan group introduces legislation to protect federal workers' health benefits during shutdowns MORE, said he would not jump into the 2020 contest after months of speculation that he was preparing for a campaign.

Like Ryan, Brown won reelection last year, despite a handful of Republican victories statewide.

Ohio, a perennial battleground state, has appeared to move further into the GOP’s corner in recent years. Trump won the state in 2016 by 8 points, and just last year, Republican Mike DeWine defeated Democrat Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordraySherrod Brown says he will not run for president CFPB confusing 'freedom of choice' with 'freedom to be fleeced' Consumer bureau chief to face lawmakers for first time since confirmation MORE by nearly 4 points in the governor’s race there.

After Trump’s victory in the state in 2016, Ryan mounted an unsuccessful bid against then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to lead the Democrats in the House, arguing that the party needed new leadership that would do more to court the working-class voters.

Ryan is the latest candidate to jump into an already-crowded primary field that includes Democratic heavyweights and rising stars, like former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisMichael Bennet says he intends to run for president if he is cancer free Tim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Buttigieg on Biden allegations: 'Not a bad thing' everyone is being held to 'very high standard' MORE (D-Calif.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMichael Bennet says he intends to run for president if he is cancer free Tim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Graham defends Biden amid allegations: He means nothing bad MORE (I-Vt.).

Unlike a handful of other 2020 hopefuls, Ryan will not enter the nominating contest with a staggering warchest from his 2018 House campaign. He ended the year with a little more than $118,000 in his account, federal filings show.

Republicans immediately dismissed Ryan’s candidacy, calling him a “Congressional backbencher who has no chance of becoming president.”

“You can just add him to the long list of liberal candidates demanding government-run health care, and it underscores how radical and out-of-touch this Democratic field truly is,” Michael Ahrens, the communications director for the Republican National Committee (RNC), said.

Updated 12:04 p.m.