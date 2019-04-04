Buttigieg calls for abolishing death penalty

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg on Biden allegations: 'Not a bad thing' everyone is being held to 'very high standard' Ben Folds recounts performance with Buttigieg: 'He's a fine player' Obama celebrates Lori Lightfoot's victory: 'Chicago's best days are still ahead' MORE, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind., and a likely 2020 presidential candidate, on Thursday called for abolishing the death penalty.

Speaking at the 2019 National Action Network Convention in New York City, Buttigieg said capital punishment "has always been a discriminatory practice."

“As we work to end mandatory minimums for nonviolent offenses, as we work to put an end to prolonged solitary confinement, which is a form of torture, here too we must be intentional about fixing disparities that have strong and deeply unfair racial consequences,” he said while discussing criminal justice reform.

“Speaking of sentencing disparities, it is time to face the simple fact that capital punishment as seen in America has always been a discriminatory practice and we would be a fairer and safer country when we join the ranks of modern nations who have abolished the death penalty," he added, according to the outlet.

Several states, including Maryland, Connecticut, Illinois and New York, have repealed capital punishment since 2007. California suspended the death penalty earlier this month.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisMichael Bennet says he intends to run for president if he is cancer free Tim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Buttigieg on Biden allegations: 'Not a bad thing' everyone is being held to 'very high standard' MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential candidate, praised California's decision to do so earlier this month.

Former Colorado Gov. and 2020 hopeful John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - GOP balks at Trump border closure 2020 Dems audition for Al Sharpton's support Allegations test Biden ahead of 2020 run MORE (D) has also said that he would suspend capital punishment if elected.

Buttigieg, 37, announced a presidential exploratory committee in January and has since surged in popularity. He hinted early Thursday that he will formally declare his 2020 presidential candidacy later this month.

The National Action Network Convention this week will also feature 2020 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMichael Bennet says he intends to run for president if he is cancer free Tim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Graham defends Biden amid allegations: He means nothing bad MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Buttigieg on Biden allegations: 'Not a bad thing' everyone is being held to 'very high standard' Hillicon Valley — Presented by CTIA and America's wireless industry — House panel approves bill restoring net neutrality | FTC asks for more help to police tech | Senate panel advances bill targeting illegal robocalls MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Warren, Booker reintroduce Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act How Democrats learned to stop worrying and love teachers MORE (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Bernie Sanders to appear in Fox News town hall on Tax Day The Hill's Morning Report - GOP balks at Trump border closure MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Buttigieg on Biden allegations: 'Not a bad thing' everyone is being held to 'very high standard' Hillicon Valley — Presented by CTIA and America's wireless industry — House panel approves bill restoring net neutrality | FTC asks for more help to police tech | Senate panel advances bill targeting illegal robocalls MORE (D-Minn.) who are all slated to speak at the convention.