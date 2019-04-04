Roger Stone threatens to aid primary challenge against freshman GOP lawmaker

Indicted GOP political operative Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneTrump: 'The collusion delusion is over' Fox's Tucker Carlson attacks CNN: 'It's a super PAC' Tucker Carlson: Flynn, Papadopoulos, Stone deserve pardons 'now' MORE said on Thursday he is willing to help a primary challenge to freshman Republican Rep. Greg Steube William (Greg) Gregory SteubeThe 23 Republicans who voted against the anti-hate resolution House passes anti-hate measure amid Dem tensions House passes bill expressing support for NATO MORE (Fla.), including providing funding for opposition research.

In a Facebook post published Thursday, Stone, a former adviser to President Trump, said he "can guarantee an extremely well funded challenge to this loser."

Stone did not specify why he opposed Steube.

"Evidentially lightweight freshman Congressman Greg Streube [sic] has decided he wants a vigorous and well funded Republican primary challenge for re-election and so he shall have one," Stone wrote in his Facebook post.

"I can tell you firsthand that the president either likes nor respect this RINO hack. I have pulled together the initial funding for opposition research and I’m highly confident that regardless of my circumstances I can guarantee an extremely well funded challenge to this loser."



A similar post was published on his Instagram account.



Stone did not immediately respond to request for comment as to why he is targeting the congressman.

Steube's office also didn't immediately respond to request for comment on Stone's threat.



Stone was indicted in January on seven counts in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Stone denies any wrongdoing.