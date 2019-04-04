Biden hits back at Trump: 'Presidential, as always'

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenThree more women come forward with allegations against Biden after pledge to change behavior Steve King defends Biden: He's 'just an affectionate guy' Buttigieg on Biden allegations: 'Not a bad thing' everyone is being held to 'very high standard' MORE fired back at President Trump Donald John TrumpTim Ryan expected to announce bid for presidency this week: report Kushner's security clearance was denied due to concerns of foreign influence: report Morgan Ortagus named as new State Dept spokeswoman MORE on Thursday after Trump tweeted a doctored video mocking allegations of unwanted touching against the former vice president.

"I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always," Biden tweeted.

"I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always," Biden tweeted.

His tweet came in response to an edited video shared by Trump that features footage from a statement Biden issued a day earlier in which he addressed the allegations.

The 15-second clip features an image of Biden that has been edited into the footage to appear to grab the former vice president's shoulders and nestle against the back of his head as he speaks.

"I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say, 'you can do this,'" Biden says in the clip. "And whether they’re women, men, young, old, it’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I try to show I care about them and I’m listening."

In recent days, several women have alleged that Biden, who is widely expected to announce his bid for the White House, touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable.

Biden on Wednesday posted a video to Twitter in which he said he would be "more mindful" of personal space and pledged to change his behavior, but did not directly apologize to his accusers.

“Social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it,” he said in the video. “I hear what they’re saying. I understand it. I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility, and I’ll meet it.”

Asked by reporters Wednesday whether he believed Biden should apologize, Trump said that was up to Biden.

"He’s going to make his own decisions," Trump said. "He’s very capable of making a decision, I assume.”

“I wish him luck. I do wish him luck,” Trump added.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women and has denied all allegations against him.

