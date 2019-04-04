Teen asks O'Rourke to prom, he asks her to caucus

When a teen at an Iowa campaign stop asked presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeMichael Bennet says he intends to run for president if he is cancer free O'Rourke raises .4 million in 18 days during first quarter O'Rourke on Biden allegations: 'We need to listen to those who are raising their stories' MORE to prom, he had a counter-proposal: he asked her to caucus.

"It’s OK if you say no, but will you go to prom with me?" Claire Campbell, 17, asked O'Rourke at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, according to the Des Moines Register.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As someone who did not go to prom because no one asked me, I’m really touched," the former Democratic congressman from Texas replied. "This means more to me than you know."

"But somebody told me about your sign, so we came up with a counter-proposal," he added, holding up a sign of his own.

"Will you caucus for me?"

Someone just asked Democratic candidate for president Beto O’Rourke to prom. Flattered, he asked, “would you Caucus for me?” @FoxNewsMMR pic.twitter.com/zoKYyeCvgN — Mitti Hicks (@MittiMegan) April 4, 2019

Unfortunately for O'Rourke, the high school senior is from South Dakota, so she will not be able to caucus, according to the newspaper.