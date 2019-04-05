Warren: GOP knows 'if all the votes are counted, we'll win every time'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDespite cries to scrap Electoral College, it may not be so bad for Dems JPMorgan head says Trump tax law added .7B to its profit Buttigieg calls for abolishing death penalty MORE (D-Mass.) slammed Republicans in a speech Friday, saying "they know that if all the votes are counted, we’ll win every time."

"They’ll do whatever it takes to stop a full and fair count," she said, according to a copy of her prepared remarks to the National Action Network. "And they know that if all the votes are counted, we’ll win every time."

In her remarks to the civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton, Warren also referred to the disputed House race in North Carolina's 9th District last year, saying voter suppression was undertaken to "rig" the results.

"Just last year, Republicans in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District threw enough votes in the trash to rig an election," she added. "Massive voter suppression prevented [Democratic nominee] Stacey Abrams from becoming the rightful governor of Georgia."

North Carolina's State Board of Election ordered a new race in the district after allegations emerged that workers had collected absentee ballots in two rural counties on behalf of Republican candidate Mark Harris Mark HarrisNorth Carolina GOP chairman indicted on bribery charges Election scandal looms over House race in NC North Carolina House race redo draws nearly a dozen GOP candidates MORE, in violation of state law.

During her speech, Warren also called for a constitutional amendment recognizing the right to vote.

"We need a constitutional amendment establishing a nationally-recognized right to vote — and a right to get that vote counted," she said.

Warren, one of several prominent Democrats vying for the party's 2020 nomination, also endorsed eliminating the Senate filibuster.