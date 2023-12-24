trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ramaswamy on possibility of job in Trump administration: ‘I’m not a Plan B person’

by Miranda Nazzaro - 12/24/23 12:41 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 12/24/23 12:41 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy addresses the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pushed back on the prospect of taking a job in the Trump administration if the former president takes back the White House in 2024, saying he is “not a Plan B person.”

Asked on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo if he would be willing to take a job in the Trump administration should the election go that way, Ramaswamy said, “Frankly, I think that I’m not a Plan B person.”

“I didn’t get to where I am — I’m 38 years old, I’ve founded multiple multibillion dollar companies, we’re blessed with the American dream to be able to sell finance and lift this presidential campaign up,” Ramaswamy continued. “I didn’t get where I am, [Apoorva Ramaswamy] didn’t get to where she is by being ‘Plan B people,’ and so I’m actually confident we’re going to overdeliver massively at the Iowa caucus.”

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, has repeatedly praised former President Trump on his own campaign trail, prompting speculation he’s vying for a spot as vice president on Trump’s ticket. Calling Trump “the best president of the 21st century,” Ramaswamy has vowed to pardon the former president if elected to the White House.

In August, Trump suggested Ramaswamy would be “very good” as a potential vice president.

Despite a brief surge in the GOP primary polls in the summer, Ramaswamy has struggled to keep any significant momentum, losing support in recent months. Analysis as of Sunday by Decision Desk HQ and The Hill found Trump’s lead remains strong, holding 63.9 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails behind at 11.1 percent, while former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley sits at 10.4 percent. Ramaswamy sits in the single digits, with about 4.2 percent of the GOP primary vote.

While Ramaswamy on Sunday appeared optimistic for the Iowa caucuses next month, polling currently shows him in fourth place in the Hawkeye State while Trump maintains his strong lead. The Iowa caucuses will take place Jan. 15 and formally kick off the 2024 voting season.

“And so you mark my words on this: I think we’re going to have a major surprise on Jan. 15. I respect Trump and his accomplishments for this country. Unlike a lot of other candidates, I’m not sitting here Monday morning quarterbacking some decision he made, but I believe we are the right people to take our America-first agenda to the next level,” Ramaswamy said. “I think it’s going to take somebody with fresh legs, somebody from the next generation if I may say it, to lead the next generation.”

Tags Donald Trump Maria Bartiromo Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans may have just given their majority away for Christmas
  2. ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson begins lengthy sentence at ...
  3. Haley takes flak for blaming Civil War gaffe on ‘plant’
  4. Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in 14th Amendment ...
  5. New York City mayor restricts bus arrivals to stem migrant surge
  6. Haley seeks to clean up controversial remarks on Civil War
  7. Cher files for conservatorship of her youngest child, Elijah Blue Allman 
  8. Dingell responds to Trump Christmas post: ‘Civility matters’
  9. Trump: ‘May they rot in Hell. Merry Christmas’ 
  10. Boebert switches congressional districts to one more favorable to Republicans 
  11. GOP suggests President Biden may have obstructed justice in son’s defying ...
  12. Tommy Smothers, famed for political satire, dies at 86 
  13. Top 5 misconceptions about the economy in 2023
  14. The DEI cosa nostra: Why Claudine Gay will survive Harvard’s antisemitism ...
  15. Why ‘Bidenomics’ is falling flat with voters
  16. California police can no longer ask common question at a traffic stop starting ...
  17. Kim Jong Un calls to ‘accelerate’ war preparations following ...
  18. Trump denies insisting on ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo, says they begged him to do ...
Load more