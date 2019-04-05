Valerie Plame hints at run for Congress

Former CIA officer Valerie Plame is reportedly considering a run for Congress as a Democrat in New Mexico.

News of Plame's consideration of a run to replace Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), who himself announced a bid to replace Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallMore than 30 Senate Dems ask Trump to reconsider Central American aid cuts Rand Paul teams up with Ocasio-Cortez, Omar to press Trump on Syria withdrawal The Hill's Morning Report - Dems debate if Biden's conduct with women disqualifying MORE (D) this week, was first reported by The Associated Press. It also comes days after Plame reportedly told The Washington Examiner that she was planning a run for Udall's seat.

“Right now, I am going around and meeting with people,” Plame told the AP. “I have a lot to learn and I would like another opportunity to serve my country.”

Plame later told The Hill in an emailed statement that she was considering all of her options, and was eager for another chance to work in public service. She was famously outed in 2003 as an undercover operative of the CIA by Richard Armitage, then a State Department employee.

"I am considering all my options," Plame said last week, adding: "I am grateful for the opportunity to perhaps serve my country again."

Plame would face a crowded Democratic primary for the seat if she formally announces her candidacy, according to the AP. Two other contenders, state Rep. Joseph Sanchez (D) and businessman Mark McDonald have already announced their intention to run for Congress in the district.

Luján's seat, which represents Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, was previously held by Udall and has not been held by a Republican since 1999.

Udall's Senate seat is also viewed as a safe Democratic hold. The senator handily won reelection in 2014 by double digits. Udall initially took office in 2008, winning his seat by more than 20 points.