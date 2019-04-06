Big Dem names show little interest in Senate

Senate Democrats had the opportunity to recruit a murderer’s row of popular and tested candidates with proven fundraising abilities in a handful of key states up for election next year as they seek a path back to the majority.
But virtually all of those candidates have taken themselves out of the running, either because they see a bigger prize on the horizon, the White House, or because the allure of serving in the world’s greatest deliberative body is no longer what it once was.
In spite of lobbying from allies in Washington and at home, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) is planning a possible presidential bid, rather than challenging Sen. Steve DainesSteven (Steve) David DainesOvernight Energy: Bipartisan Senate group seeks more funding for carbon capture technology | Dems want documents on Interior pick's lobbying work | Officials push to produce more electric vehicle batteries in US Bipartisan senators want 'highest possible' funding for carbon capture technology Green New Deal vote tests Dem unity in Senate MORE (R).
Former Colorado Gov. John HickenlooperJohn Wright HickenlooperSanders backs bill creating reparations study commission Buttigieg calls for abolishing death penalty The Hill's Morning Report - GOP balks at Trump border closure MORE (D) has launched his own run for the White House, rather than challenging Sen. Cory GardnerCory Scott GardnerOvernight Energy: Bipartisan Senate group seeks more funding for carbon capture technology | Dems want documents on Interior pick's lobbying work | Officials push to produce more electric vehicle batteries in US Bipartisan senators want 'highest possible' funding for carbon capture technology Bipartisan bill to protect legal cannabis businesses introduced MORE (R).
Texas Sen. John CornynJohn CornynWendy Davis thinking of running for Texas congressional seat Kudlow says Trump administration opposes government intervention in 5G Texas Dems establishing 'Cornyn War Room,' will spend millions to unseat incumbent: report MORE (R) was so worried about the prospect of facing former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) that he kept fundraising off the threat even after O’Rourke said he would not run.
In Iowa, former Gov. Tom VilsackThomas James VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE (D) made clear to Democratic Party leaders early on he was not interested in even discussing a potential challenge to Sen. Joni ErnstJoni Kay ErnstIowa Republican on Trump claim: If windmill noise caused cancer I'd have 'church bell cancer' Disaster relief talks stalled by Trump feud with Puerto Rico McConnell caught between Trump, GOP on disaster relief MORE (R).
Democrats see North Carolina Sen. Thom TillisThomas (Thom) Roland TillisMcConnell caught between Trump, GOP on disaster relief Overnight Defense: House votes to condemn transgender military ban | 5 Republicans vote against ban | Senate bill would block Turkey getting F-35s over Russia deal On The Money: Wells Fargo CEO steps down | Trump vows to keep funding for Special Olympics | House panel approves marijuana banking bill | Controversial Fed pick gains support in Senate MORE (R) as one of the most vulnerable incumbents this year, but Attorney General Josh Stein (D), a rising star on the Democratic side, will run for reelection instead.
Former Transportation Secretary Anthony FoxxAnthony Renard FoxxLyft sues New York over new driver minimum pay law Lyft confidentially files for IPO Hillicon Valley: Exclusive: Audit cleared Google's privacy practices despite security flaw | US weapon systems vulnerable to cyber attacks | Russian troll farm victim of arson attack | US telecom company finds 'manipulated' hardware MORE (D) has been mum about his future plans, though Democrats hold out hope he will challenge Tillis.
Democrats are also optimistic about Georgia, where wunderkind Stacey Abrams (D) continues to mull a long shot bid for the White House or a run against Sen. David Perdue (R). Abrams said Thursday she is considering both races.
“I am thinking about it. I truly am,” Abrams said of a presidential contest on MSNBC's Morning Joe. “I think that the timing for me is first deciding about the Senate, because I do think you cannot run for an office unless you know that’s the job you want to do.”
Some Democrats have been frustrated that some of their best candidates would opt for a long-shot presidential bid over helping their team retake the Senate.
But most strategists insist they are not concerned with the number of high-profile candidates who have taken a pass.
“We haven’t had to find this many candidates since that period. It’s still the first week in April,” said J.B. Poersch, who runs the Senate Majority PAC, which backs Democrats running for Senate. “Democrats are going to have great Senate candidates in many states.”
Republicans say the top-tier Democrats taking a pass on Senate bids bode well for their narrow majority.
“I think it’s a testament to the strength of Republican senators that are up for re-election in each of those states,” said Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “I think they’ve done a tremendous job of appealing to their constituents needs and finding the right issues to work on in the Senate, and these Democrats recognize that connection with these constituents and are deathly afraid of challenging them in 2020.”
The hesitation about running for the Senate is a common thread among several of the Democrats who have opted out.
Some who have said no, or are leaning against running, don’t see the Senate as an attractive place to serve — either because the White House is a more appealing idea or, in several cases, because the institution itself is diminished.
“Currently the Senate is broken. Unfortunately there is not sufficient self-awareness on the part of senators to know it is broken, and there is no appetite to fix it,” said an adviser to one of the Democrats who has said no to a Senate bid. “Many of those who aren’t running for Senate are people who like to get things done. They would whither and die as junior members of the current Senate.”
Former governors who come to Washington routinely feel stymied by the Senate’s slow pace.
Some even express the sentiment publicly — Sen. Tom CarperThomas (Tom) Richard CarperMore than 30 Senate Dems ask Trump to reconsider Central American aid cuts Long-shot goal of nixing Electoral College picks up steam The Hill's Morning Report - Dems debate if Biden's conduct with women disqualifying MORE (D), who spent eight years governing Delaware, once said his worst day as governor was still better than his best day as a senator.
For others like Abrams and O’Rourke, who harnessed the energy of the Democratic base to become stars even though they lost, becoming one of one hundred senators — and possibly one serving in the minority at that — is no longer as intriguing.
Those who have said no aren’t worried about the strains of raising money or mounting a campaign.
Abrams is a darling of the small-dollar base that has fueled eye-popping fundraising reports. Bullock and Hickenlooper both have dedicated fundraising bases of their own. O’Rourke raised a mind-boggling sum in his failed bid against Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzHillicon Valley — Presented by CTIA and America's wireless industry — Lawmaker sees political payback in fight over 'deepfakes' measure | Tech giants to testify at hearing on 'censorship' claims | Google pulls the plug on AI council Wendy Davis thinking of running for Texas congressional seat Facebook, Twitter and Google to testify at Senate hearing on tech 'censorship' MORE (R) last year.
And the small-dollar base is proving it is still active and interested in Senate contests.
Former astronaut and Navy commander Mark Kelly (D) proved as much in Arizona, where he raised more than $4 million in just his first month-and-a-half as a candidate against Sen. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Joe Biden turn the page? Mark Kelly raises eye-popping million in Arizona Senate race Voting rights battle shifts to swing state Arizona MORE (R).
“Potential candidates are reacting to where the Twitter and cable chatter is focused, and that’s on the presidential horse race and 24-hour Trump-a-palooza,” said Ben LaBolt, a Democratic strategist and former spokesman for President Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012.
In recent history, well-known candidates have not been shoo-ins, especially at a moment when Americans express deep distrust of political elites.
In recent years, former Sen. Evan Bayh (D-Ind.) lost a comeback bid; former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) and former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson (R) both failed to win Senate seats. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R) and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland (D) each lost bids to win their old jobs back.
The last time Democrats won control of the Senate, in 2006, they did so on the backs of change candidates like Claire McCaskillClaire Conner McCaskillGillibrand, Grassley reintroduce campus sexual assault bill Endorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate Lobbying world MORE, the Missouri state auditor; Sheldon WhitehouseSheldon WhitehouseOvernight Energy: Bipartisan Senate group seeks more funding for carbon capture technology | Dems want documents on Interior pick's lobbying work | Officials push to produce more electric vehicle batteries in US Bipartisan senators want 'highest possible' funding for carbon capture technology Dems face pressure from left to step up court fight on 'blue slips' MORE, the Rhode Island attorney general; and Jim Webb, who had never held elected office.
“Republicans have a terrible map, vulnerable incumbents and a toxic agenda, which is why even in this early stage we’re seeing a lot of interest to run and hold them accountable,” said Lauren Passalacqua, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “In the months ahead, you’ll continue to see strong, compelling and competitive candidates in these battleground states.”
Though the cycle is still young, several new faces have showed early promise. Kelly’s fundraising haul shocked Arizona political observers. In Colorado, former state Sen. Mike Johnston (D) delivered a surprisingly solid $1.8 million in his first quarter.
Texas Democrats are excited about Rep. Joaquin CastroJoaquin CastroWendy Davis thinking of running for Texas congressional seat Hispanic Caucus asks for meeting with top immigration official Pelosi announces lawsuit to block Trump's emergency declaration MORE (D), and another potential contender, M.J. Hegar (D), who raised millions after going viral online during her failed 2018 House contest. In Maine, state House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) is considering a bid against Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China The Hill's Morning Report - Can Joe Biden turn the page? Steve King defends Biden: He's 'just an affectionate guy' MORE (R).
“This is a really critical time for Democrats to build a farm team by attracting new candidates, and focus just as much on gaining control of Congress so that a Democratic president can actually see their agenda secured into law,” LaBolt said.
