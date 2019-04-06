Big Dem names show little interest in Senate

Senate Democrats had the opportunity to recruit a murderer’s row of popular and tested candidates with proven fundraising abilities in a handful of key states up for election next year as they seek a path back to the majority.

But virtually all of those candidates have taken themselves out of the running, either because they see a bigger prize on the horizon, the White House, or because the allure of serving in the world’s greatest deliberative body is no longer what it once was.

Democrats are also optimistic about Georgia, where wunderkind Stacey Abrams (D) continues to mull a long shot bid for the White House or a run against Sen. David Perdue (R). Abrams said Thursday she is considering both races.

“I am thinking about it. I truly am,” Abrams said of a presidential contest on MSNBC's Morning Joe. “I think that the timing for me is first deciding about the Senate, because I do think you cannot run for an office unless you know that’s the job you want to do.”

Some Democrats have been frustrated that some of their best candidates would opt for a long-shot presidential bid over helping their team retake the Senate.

But most strategists insist they are not concerned with the number of high-profile candidates who have taken a pass.

“We haven’t had to find this many candidates since that period. It’s still the first week in April,” said J.B. Poersch, who runs the Senate Majority PAC, which backs Democrats running for Senate. “Democrats are going to have great Senate candidates in many states.”

Republicans say the top-tier Democrats taking a pass on Senate bids bode well for their narrow majority.

“I think it’s a testament to the strength of Republican senators that are up for re-election in each of those states,” said Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “I think they’ve done a tremendous job of appealing to their constituents needs and finding the right issues to work on in the Senate, and these Democrats recognize that connection with these constituents and are deathly afraid of challenging them in 2020.”

The hesitation about running for the Senate is a common thread among several of the Democrats who have opted out.

Some who have said no, or are leaning against running, don’t see the Senate as an attractive place to serve — either because the White House is a more appealing idea or, in several cases, because the institution itself is diminished.

“Currently the Senate is broken. Unfortunately there is not sufficient self-awareness on the part of senators to know it is broken, and there is no appetite to fix it,” said an adviser to one of the Democrats who has said no to a Senate bid. “Many of those who aren’t running for Senate are people who like to get things done. They would whither and die as junior members of the current Senate.”

Former governors who come to Washington routinely feel stymied by the Senate’s slow pace.

For others like Abrams and O’Rourke, who harnessed the energy of the Democratic base to become stars even though they lost, becoming one of one hundred senators — and possibly one serving in the minority at that — is no longer as intriguing.

Those who have said no aren’t worried about the strains of raising money or mounting a campaign.

And the small-dollar base is proving it is still active and interested in Senate contests.

“Potential candidates are reacting to where the Twitter and cable chatter is focused, and that’s on the presidential horse race and 24-hour Trump-a-palooza,” said Ben LaBolt, a Democratic strategist and former spokesman for President Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012.

In recent history, well-known candidates have not been shoo-ins, especially at a moment when Americans express deep distrust of political elites.

In recent years, former Sen. Evan Bayh (D-Ind.) lost a comeback bid; former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) and former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson (R) both failed to win Senate seats. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R) and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland (D) each lost bids to win their old jobs back.

“Republicans have a terrible map, vulnerable incumbents and a toxic agenda, which is why even in this early stage we’re seeing a lot of interest to run and hold them accountable,” said Lauren Passalacqua, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “In the months ahead, you’ll continue to see strong, compelling and competitive candidates in these battleground states.”

Though the cycle is still young, several new faces have showed early promise. Kelly’s fundraising haul shocked Arizona political observers. In Colorado, former state Sen. Mike Johnston (D) delivered a surprisingly solid $1.8 million in his first quarter.

“This is a really critical time for Democrats to build a farm team by attracting new candidates, and focus just as much on gaining control of Congress so that a Democratic president can actually see their agenda secured into law,” LaBolt said.