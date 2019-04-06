Former Auburn coach to run for Senate in Alabama

Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville is reportedly planning a Senate run in Alabama.

Tuberville said Saturday on Twitter that he will challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who took office last year after defeating former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreGaetz says he's not running for Alabama Senate seat against Doug Jones The Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China Trump loyalist Gaetz eyes Senate bid in Alabama MORE.

"After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow. I am humbled to announce the next step -- I will be a @GOP candidate for US Senate. I invite you to join my team," Tuberville said.

His Twitter post included a link to a small campaign website, which as of Saturday afternoon listed no campaign positions or endorsements.

Tuberville was previously thought to be considering a bid for governor, CBS Sports reported Saturday.

The former staple of Auburn's football program, who led the team to win the SEC in 2004, is reportedly working with Sean Spicer, President Trump's former White House press secretary, on his upcoming Senate bid according to CBS Sports.

The seat will be up for election in 2020. Jones won a special election for the seat in 2017 by less than a percentage point.