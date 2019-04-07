Priebus: Trump needs Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to win in 2020

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus Reinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusScaramucci says Trump lies 'because he thinks it's fun' The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — House Dems flex subpoena powers House panel votes to subpoena White House, Trump campaign aides MORE warned in an interview that aired Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Handler says she went into therapy after Trump's win Will it take more deaths or disaster for Washington to fix immigration and border security? Conspiracy theorists keep their Ginsburg death claims alive MORE needs to repeat his success in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2020 to win re-election.

Priebus told AM 970's "The Answer" that the president's path to victory in 2020 lay in reigniting the support that he received in working-class communities across the Rust Belt.

“[Trump] has to win Wisconsin and Michigan," Priebus told host John Catsimatidis. "We have to win Pennsylvania."

"We’re likely to have a battle in Arizona, which is new for the Republican Party. I think we have to be very careful in Georgia," he continued.

The former White House aide and Republican National Committee chair went on to add that current Democratic frontrunners such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Lawmakers urge Trump not to veto Yemen resolution | Pentagon acknowledges civilian deaths in Somalia for first time | Pompeo 'confident' in third North Korea summit 2020 candidates will have to navigate Dem voters' age divide, says analyst Sanders backs bill creating reparations study commission MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe road to the White House still goes through Ohio Kamala Harris goes too far in her plan to improve public education Sanders backs bill creating reparations study commission MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDems want documents on Bernhardt's lobbying work Warren: GOP knows 'if all the votes are counted, we'll win every time' Sanders backs bill creating reparations study commission MORE (D-Mass.) would have trouble winning over working-class voters, while contending that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Smerconish defends Biden: 'He's touched literally tens of thousands of men and women' Former US Sen. Ernest 'Fritz' Hollings dies at 97 Bill Maher defends Biden: 'He's not Harvey Weinstein or R. Kelly' MORE would be more successful.

“I think Joe Biden will be a tough candidate in spite of these recent troubles he’s having. I think he’d be a very tough candidate for the Democrats," he said.

"But other than that, I think running against Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, I think some of those folks that are out there right now," Priebus continued.

"These guys are going to have a hard time in Wisconsin, and Michigan and Pennsylvania. I don’t see them resonating on top of this universal healthcare talk, talk about socialism and free everything," he said. "This isn’t going to work for them."

Priebus, who was replaced by former chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE, has remained a vocal supporter of the president and his administration in recent months since leaving the political sphere.

In December, it was reported that he had received a recommendation to be commissioned into the Navy by then-Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisThe president's defense budget continues the military rebuild Losing the war for hearts and minds Shanahan tells House panel he ordered new review of 2017 Niger ambush MORE, who has since left the Trump administration as well.