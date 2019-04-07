Video shows Gillibrand speaking Mandarin to reporter

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China More than 30 Senate Dems ask Trump to reconsider Central American aid cuts Buttigieg calls for abolishing death penalty MORE (D-N.Y.), who is running for president in 2020, greeted a Voice of America News reporter in Mandarin.

A video of the exchange has been viewed over 180,000 times since it was posted on Saturday afternoon.

More in 2020 Dem polyglots:



Here is @SenGillibrand , an Asian studies major, greeting @VOANews in Mandarin. pic.twitter.com/kdcr2hsL69 — Esha Kaur Sarai (@egkaur) April 6, 2019

The New York senator, who studied abroad in Taiwan and China while she was an Asian studies major at Dartmouth University, is known to be conversational in Mandarin. In the video, Gillibrand introduces herself by her Chinese name, Lu Tian Na.

Her language skills impressed Chinese-American voters in New York ahead of a key election, according to a 2009 New York Times profile of the senator.

The viral clip comes after a similar interaction between South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China Despite cries to scrap Electoral College, it may not be so bad for Dems Buttigieg says he's stopped using phrase 'all lives matter' MORE and a Norwegian reporter.

Buttigieg, who is expected to formally announce his 2020 campaign this month, reportedly speaks seven languages in addition to English: French, Spanish, Italian, Norwegian, Arabic, Maltese and Dari.

Gillibrand’s campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.