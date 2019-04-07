Booker campaign says it raised more than $5 million in first quarter

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders backs bill creating reparations study commission The Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China More than 30 Senate Dems ask Trump to reconsider Central American aid cuts MORE's (D-N.J.) 2020 presidential campaign raised more than $5 million in the first quarter of 2019, according to an email it sent to supporters on Sunday.

The campaign added that 82 percent of the donors were first-time contributors to Booker, that the average online contribution was $34 and that the campaign now has $6.1 million in cash on hand.

NEW: In email to supporters, @corybooker says in the 2 months after becoming a candidate for president on 2/1, Cory 2020 has raised over $5 million. We will report over $6.1 million COH. pic.twitter.com/JySjhJlwHS — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) April 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Booker's haul puts him behind those of several of his competitors, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Lawmakers urge Trump not to veto Yemen resolution | Pentagon acknowledges civilian deaths in Somalia for first time | Pompeo 'confident' in third North Korea summit 2020 candidates will have to navigate Dem voters' age divide, says analyst Sanders backs bill creating reparations study commission MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe road to the White House still goes through Ohio Kamala Harris goes too far in her plan to improve public education Sanders backs bill creating reparations study commission MORE (D-Calif.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'Rourke2020 candidates will have to navigate Dem voters' age divide, says analyst O'Rourke compares Trump immigration comments to Nazi Germany House members running for president in 2020 face uphill battle, says analyst MORE (D-Texas) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China Despite cries to scrap Electoral College, it may not be so bad for Dems Buttigieg says he's stopped using phrase 'all lives matter' MORE.

Sanders led the field by raising $18.2 million in the first quarter, followed by Harris at $12 million, O'Rourke at $9.4 million and Buttigieg at $7 million.

Booker announced his White House bid on Feb. 1 and, like most of his 2020 Democratic rivals, has rejected money from corporate PACs.

Updated 1:45 p.m.