Warren places third in 2020 Massachusetts poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday placed third in a 2020 presidential poll of her home state of Massachusetts, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a poll of likely Democratic primary voters in the state, 14 percent picked Warren as their preferred Democratic nominee for president.

Sanders led the field with 26 percent of support, followed closely by Biden, who had the support of 23 percent of likely Massachusetts voters.

According to Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson Polling, “This is a concern for Warren who at this time does not have a firewall in her home state, and her rival Sanders has a strong base in the Bay State.”

Warren has consistently placed behind both Biden and Sanders in early state and national polls of the 2020 presidential race. However, she tends to have a higher percentage of voters without set opinions on her, leaving room for growth.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China Despite cries to scrap Electoral College, it may not be so bad for Dems Buttigieg says he's stopped using phrase 'all lives matter' MORE was the only other candidate to clear 10 percent of support in Massachusetts, with 11 percent.

“This poll continues to show Mayor Pete increasing momentum in the Democratic primary with 11% of the vote, just 3 points behind Senator Warren," Kimball said.

"This finding is similar to the results of the Emerson poll conducted a few weeks earlier in Iowa, but higher than the latest polls in Nevada and Pennsylvania, where Mayor Pete had 5% and 6% of the vote,” Kimball continued.

Emerson polled 371 likely Democratic primary voters in the state between April 4 and April 7. The margin of error for the sample is 5 percentage points.