Bernie Sanders says he is against open borders, for 'comprehensive immigration reform'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren places third in 2020 Massachusetts poll Santorum: Biden, Sanders are 'tone deaf' on allegations raised by women Booker campaign says it raised more than million in first quarter MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday shot back at those who suggest he supports open borders, saying high levels of global poverty would make an open borders policy complicated.

When asked at an Oskaloosa, Iowa, town hall why he supported open borders, the 2020 White House candidate was quick to clarify his stance.

“I’m afraid you may be getting your information wrong," Sanders replied, according to The Washington Post. "I think what we need is comprehensive immigration reform.”

“Oh my god, there’s a lot of poverty in this world, and you’re going to have people from all over the world. And I don’t think that’s something that we can do at this point. Can’t do it,” the Vermont lawmaker continued.

Sanders, as well as the majority of 2020 Democratic hopefuls, has not released an immigration platform yet.

President Trump Donald John TrumpNielsen to stay on at DHS through Wednesday to ensure 'orderly transition' House chairman blasts Nielsen's tenure as a 'disaster from the start' Obama praises youth climate activists: 'The sooner you start, the better MORE has frequently targeted Democrats on the issue of immigration, calling them "the party of Open Borders," although no elected Democrats have called for the policy.

In July, Sanders called for restructuring Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of a broad immigration overhaul, saying in a tweet, “We must not be about deporting DREAMers, young people who have lived in this country virtually their entire lives.”