Washington Dems to pick 2020 candidate via primary instead of caucuses

Democratic voters in Washington will choose their 2020 presidential nominee via a primary rather than through caucus meetings.

“Democrats in Washington are ready for the big show in 2020,” Tina Podlodowski, chairwoman of the Washington State Democrats, said in a statement Sunday.

“We look forward to more Presidential candidate attention and visits, increasing voter and activist engagement, and lifting up Democrats at all levels on the 2020 ballot.”

The move has been submitted to Democratic National Committee (DNC) for approval.

The Washington State Democratic Central Committee voted 121-40 to use a primary in March 2020, according to the statement.

But who Washington sends as delegates to the Democratic National Convention in July 2020 will still be chosen by caucus votes, according to the state party.

Republicans in Washington used a primary in 2016 and have committed to doing so again in 2020.