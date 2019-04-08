Poll: Biden holds nearly 20-point lead among Dems in South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Dem senator: Some women coming forward against Biden 'because they support other candidates' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump cleaning house on border security MORE holds an 18-point lead in South Carolina among a field of Democratic presidential candidates and possible candidates, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Change Research and shared with The Post and Courier, shows Biden with support from 32 percent of likely primary voters. He's followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Sanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations MORE (I-Vt.) at 14 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-Calif.) at 10 percent.

The survey also shows former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) climbing in the state, though she trails several candidates.

South Carolina is slated to hold the fourth presidential nominating contest in 2020.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-N.J.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBooker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Booker campaign says it raised more than million in first quarter 2020 candidates will have to navigate Dem voters' age divide, says analyst MORE (D-Texas) each garnered backing from 9 percent of likely voters in the state, while Abrams and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump cleaning house on border security Juan Williams: McConnell's hypocrisy on the courts Warren places third in 2020 Massachusetts poll MORE (D) each had 7 percent.

Abrams has said she is considering a White House bid but has not yet made a public announcement.

Biden's support in the state is down 4 points from the previous poll, in February. The former vice president has not said whether he will seek the presidency for a third time, but he is expected to enter the race in the coming weeks.

The most recent poll was conducted March 31 through April 4 — days after the first of several women accused Biden of inappropriately touching them at public events — among 744 likely primary voters. The poll has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.