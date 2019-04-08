Sanders: Trump's call to abolish filibuster should make one 'nervous'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Sanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations MORE (I-Vt.) said on Saturday that President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Tax refunds through March down billion from last year Tariffs on 'Mexican cars' are just taxes on American consumers MORE's call for removing the Senate filibuster should make people "a little bit nervous."

“Donald Trump supports the ending of the filibuster. So you should be a little bit nervous if Donald Trump supports it,” he told HuffPost in an interview published Monday.

Sanders has frequently called for filibuster reform but has also said he is "not crazy" about nixing it, despite calls from some progressives to get rid of the 60-vote hurdle.