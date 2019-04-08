Sanders: Trump's call to abolish filibuster should make one 'nervous'

Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Sanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations MORE (I-Vt.) said on Saturday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Tax refunds through March down billion from last year Tariffs on 'Mexican cars' are just taxes on American consumers MORE's call for removing the Senate filibuster should make people "a little bit nervous."
“Donald Trump supports the ending of the filibuster. So you should be a little bit nervous if Donald Trump supports it,” he told HuffPost in an interview published Monday.
Sanders has frequently called for filibuster reform but has also said he is "not crazy" about nixing it, despite calls from some progressives to get rid of the 60-vote hurdle.
Trump has urged Senate Republicans to remove the filibuster, arguing that it's standing in the way of enacting his agenda.
Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-Mass.) last week expressed willingness to end the filibuster if Republicans try to get in the way of "solving the massive problems facing this country."
"When Democrats next have power, we should be bold and clear: We’re done with two sets of rules — one for the Republicans and one for the Democrats," she said in a speech on Friday.
"When Democrats have the White House again, if [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump cleaning house on border security This week: Democrats revive net neutrality fight Juan Williams: McConnell's hypocrisy on the courts MORE tries to do what he did to President Obama, and puts small-minded partisanship ahead of solving the massive problems facing this country, then we should get rid of the filibuster," she added.
Other senators vying for the White House have been more cautious.
Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-N.J.), for example, has said “we should not be doing anything to mess with the strength of the filibuster," while Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-Calif.) said she is "conflicted" on the matter.