Klobuchar campaign says it raised $5.2M in first quarter

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants More than 30 Senate Dems ask Trump to reconsider Central American aid cuts MORE (D-Minn.) announced on Monday that her presidential campaign raised more than $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

That fundraising haul brings the Minnesota Democrat’s first-quarter total to more than $8 million, including $3 million she raised last year during her Senate reelection campaign, her campaign said.

She ended the first quarter of the year with about $7 million in cash on hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 85 percent of donations to Klobuchar’s 2020 campaign were less than $100. The average online grass-roots contribution was just $40, her campaign said.

Klobuchar’s first-quarter fundraising haul is one of the smaller figures disclosed so far.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Sanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign announced last week that the progressive firebrand had raised more than $18 million since announcing his candidacy in February. And Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-Calif.) said she raised $12 million in the first quarter.

Two other candidates, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump cleaning house on border security Juan Williams: McConnell's hypocrisy on the courts Warren places third in 2020 Massachusetts poll MORE, announced fundraising totals of $9.4 million and $7 million, respectively.

But Klobuchar’s fundraising total outpaced some of her other opponents, including Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-N.J.), who announced on Monday that he raised $5 million in the first three months of 2019.

Several other Democratic presidential contenders have yet to release their first-quarter fundraising hauls.

Candidates have until April 15 to report their first-quarter finances to the Federal Election Commission, but some campaigns choose to disclose figures early as a show of political strength and momentum.