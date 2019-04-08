Swalwell announces he is running for president

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump cleaning house on border security Hillicon Valley — Presented by CTIA and America's wireless industry — Lawmaker sees political payback in fight over 'deepfakes' measure | Tech giants to testify at hearing on 'censorship' claims | Google pulls the plug on AI council Cher recounts hug with Joe Biden: 'I was fine with it but that was my experience' MORE (D-Calif.) has officially jumped into the 2020 presidential race.

The California Democrat will announce his candidacy on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday night.

The show tweeted out a video clip of Swalwell making the announcement after speaking on what he considers to be some of the problems in the current administration.

“I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home,” Swalwell told Colbert.

“I’m ready to solve these problems. I’m running for president of the United States.” Swalwell added. “Boy, did it feel good to say that.”

Swalwell’s entry into an already crowded pool of Democrats vying to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Tax refunds through March down billion from last year Tariffs on 'Mexican cars' are just taxes on American consumers MORE has been anticipated for months. It was reported last week that he plans to center his campaign around gun control.

He mentioned gun violence in his appearance on "The Late Show," saying he has spoken to concerned students who "see Washington doing nothing about it after the moments of silence."

Swalwell followed the on-air announcement with a video proclaiming, “Let’s go big, be bold, and do good!”

Are you ready America? Let's go big, be bold, and do good! pic.twitter.com/gk9SPDT4FN — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 8, 2019

Swalwell, who previously announced that he would not seek reelection to the House, leaves behind a California district that is likely to stay in Democratic hands. In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump looks to get tougher on border with Nielsen out Clinton: Nielsen departure will not stop Trump's 'dehumanization and cruelty toward migrants' MORE won California's 15th district by 25 points.

He was one of the first reported candidates for the 2020 race, following a November report in Politico that he would run.

The official announcement comes months after the birth of Swalwell’s second child.

Updated 7:55 p.m.