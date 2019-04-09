Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Dem senator: Some women coming forward against Biden 'because they support other candidates' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump cleaning house on border security MORE tops a list of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders in a new survey after a week during which several women claimed that he touched them inappropriately in the past.

In the Morning Consult survey released late Monday, Biden held the support of 32 percent of voters who intend to participate in the Democratic primaries. The former vice president, who has not officially announced a bid but is widely expected to enter the race, holds a 9-point lead over his closest competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Sanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations MORE (I-Vt.).

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-Calif.) placed third in the survey with the support of 9 percent of voters, just above former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBooker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Booker campaign says it raised more than million in first quarter 2020 candidates will have to navigate Dem voters' age divide, says analyst MORE (D-Texas) at 8 percent.

One warning sign for Biden is his favorability rating, which has slipped since the accusations began. The percentage of voters who now say they have a "very favorable" view of the vice president stands at 35 percent, down from 41 percent last week. His overall favorability rating, however, dropped by just 1 percent.

Biden still has the highest favorability rating of any candidate, with Sanders in second place at 32 percent.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump cleaning house on border security Juan Williams: McConnell's hypocrisy on the courts Warren places third in 2020 Massachusetts poll MORE (D) made gains in the new poll, with support increasing to 5 percent from 3 percent last week. He now leads Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-N.J.) by 1 percentage point and trails Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-Mass.) by 2 points.

Morning Consult's survey contacted 13,644 voters between April 1-7. The margin of error is 1 percentage point.