Buttigieg: 'Polite' people can still advance policies that hurt 'you and your family'

By Michael Burke - 04/09/19 03:07 PM EDT
 

Democratic presidential candidate Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems press Barr on Mueller report Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations Klobuchar campaign says it raised .2M in first quarter MORE, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., said Tuesday that even "polite people" sometimes advance "policies that harm you and your family."

The tweet came after a spokesperson for Vice President Pence earlier Tuesday responded to Buttigieg's criticism of Pence by noting that the former Indiana governor once called Buttigieg a "dedicated public servant."

"I hold Mayor Buttigieg in the highest personal regard. We have a great working relationship. I see him as a dedicated public servant, and a patriot," Pence said in 2015, according to a local CBS affiliate, after Buttigieg came out as gay.

On Sunday, Buttigieg took on Pence — who opposed legalizing gay marriage — by saying that if Pence has a "problem with who I am," then the "quarrel" is with his creator. 

"Speaking only for myself, I can tell you that if me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade," Buttigieg said at the LGBTQ Victory Fund's annual brunch.

"And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand," he continued. "If you’ve got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator."

