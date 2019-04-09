Stacey Abrams on Biden: 'We can't disqualify people because they made mistakes'

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) said that people cannot be disqualified because they made "mistakes" after she was asked her opinion on recent allegations facing former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenFormer Michelle Obama aide: 'Not sure' if voters got 'honesty and accountability' in Biden's video response Obama had it right — a circular firing squad is on the way Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations MORE.

“We’ve got to be better, but we can’t disqualify people because they’ve made mistakes,” she said Tuesday of the potential presidential candidate.

When asked whether Biden should apologize, Abrams said she believed he already did.

“I believe he did apologize, but if those women do not feel they received an adequate apology they should say so and he should deliver,” she said.

Stacey Abrams on the allegations of unwanted touching against Joe Biden: "We have got to be better, but we can’t disqualify people because they made mistakes. I’m watching the Vice President. I want to make certain that he truly understands why those women were uncomfortable" pic.twitter.com/OVc9cKD5Tb — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 9, 2019

Abrams's comments follow similar remarks last week in which she said, "We cannot have perfection as a litmus test" for candidates.

Rumors circulated last month that if Biden decides to run for president, Abrams will be his running mate. Both Biden and Abrams denied the rumor.

"I think you don't run for second place," Abrams said while appearing on "The View" "If I'm going to enter a primary, then I'm going to enter a primary."

After he was accused by multiple women of touching them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable, Biden released a video saying he would be "much more mindful" of personal space. Two days after he posted the video, Biden joked about the scandal.

“I want you to know, I had permission to hug Lonnie,” he quipped after hugging Lonnie Stephenson, the president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Biden accuser and former Democratic Nevada politician Lucy Flores ripped Biden after the joke.

"It’s clear @JoeBiden hasn’t reflected at all on how his inappropriate and unsolicited touching made women feel uncomfortable," she tweeted. "To make light of something as serious as consent degrades the conversation women everywhere are courageously trying to have."