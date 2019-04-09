Warren supports Pittsburgh University grad students' union effort

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill How Trump could take pot legalization away from Dems in 2020 Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations MORE (D-Mass.) came out in support of graduate student employees’ unionization efforts at the University of Pittsburgh as she tries to burnish her progressive credentials in a Democratic presidential primary field.

“Hello to all my friends at the University of Pittsburgh. I’ve been following your organizing campaign and your upcoming election to form a union. Your voices are important and want to see you win this one. I’m behind you 100 percent,” she said in a video posted to Twitter.

I’ve been following the @PittTweet students’ fight to unionize. Your voices are important and I want to see you win this one. pic.twitter.com/9bdlaJqliD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 9, 2019

Pittsburgh University graduate students will vote later this month to help employees attending the university to unionize.

“[T]he Grads Together campaign at the University of Pittsburgh gathers graduate student employees who want to collectively work towards securing our benefits and a voice in decisions that shape our work as teachers and researchers in a binding contract that cannot be unilaterally changed by the university administration,” the group Grads Together says on its website.

The group says it seeks to provide stable funding so graduate student employees can focus on teaching and research, establishing a safe system to report sexual harassment and gender discrimination, increase administration accountability and ensure graduate student employees’ voices are heard.

Warren has a long-established reputation as an economic progressive and supporter of labor movements. She’s running in a crowded presidential primary group currently fielding over a dozen candidates, of whom many are angling their appeal to the Democratic Party’s progressive flank.

Warren has counted on a litany of detailed policy positions to separate her from the pack but she has struggled to gain traction against her opponents.