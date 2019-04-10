Half of Democrats say Biden accusations will make no difference in vote: poll

Half of the Democrats surveyed in a new poll say the accusations of inappropriate touching against former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenFormer Michelle Obama aide: 'Not sure' if voters got 'honesty and accountability' in Biden's video response Obama had it right — a circular firing squad is on the way Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations MORE will make no difference in how they vote.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll released early Wednesday also found that 29 percent of Democrats say the accusations would make them less likely to vote for Biden. Fourteen percent of Democrats said the allegations would make the "much less likely" to vote for Biden, who is reportedly close to announcing a bid for the White House in 2020.

The poll's results are based on surveys with 1,992 voters from April 5 to April 7. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Several women in recent weeks have come forward to accuse Biden of touching them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable over the years.

Biden earlier this month responded to the accusations, acknowledging in a video that social norms have changed and pledging to be more "mindful" of the personal space of others.

“Social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it,” Biden said. “I hear what they’re saying. I understand it. I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility, and I’ll meet it."

The poll also showed that a majority of Democrats — 53 percent — says Biden is the Democrat with the best chance of beating President Trump Donald John TrumpTop senators warn Turkey: Choose between Russia missile system or US fighter jet Former Michelle Obama aide: 'Not sure' if voters got 'honesty and accountability' in Biden's video response How Republicans are battling judicial obstructionism today MORE in the general election.