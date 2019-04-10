Gillibrand: Hillary Clinton 'still a role model' but 'my views on her husband' are different

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems press Barr on Mueller report Warren, Gillibrand ask Defense whether border deployments hurt troop readiness MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday called former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton: 'White nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan' Republican Party has to embrace moderation or lose crucial voters Nunes sues newspaper chain, alleges 'character assassination' MORE a "role model" but added that she has "very different" views on Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonObama had it right — a circular firing squad is on the way Madeleine Albright disses Trump over Homeland Security upheaval Nadler: 'There was in plain sight open collusion' MORE.

Gillibrand, speaking during a CNN town hall, was asked by moderator Erin Burnett whether Gillibrand's relationship with Hillary Clinton was negatively impacted after Gillibrand said in 2017 that Bill Clinton should have resigned amid the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

"I don't think so," Gillibrand responded. "To me, Secretary Clinton is still a role model for all of us. And my views on her husband is very different. And I’ve said all I’m going to say about that.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand doesn’t think her comments about former President Bill Clinton hurt her relationship with Hillary Clinton #GillibrandTownHall https://t.co/HL6Ygrslfa pic.twitter.com/WcP5ryPtrM — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 9, 2019

Gillibrand, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, added that Hillary Clinton has "inspired the world by her bravery and courage" in running twice for president.

Gillibrand, who was appointed in 2009 to replace Hillary Clinton in the Senate after Clinton was nominated as secretary of State, said in 2017 that Bill Clinton should have resigned from the presidency following his relationship with Lewinsky, then a White House intern.

“I think that is the appropriate response,” she told The New York Times at the time.