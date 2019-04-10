GOP recruits fighter pilot to challenge freshman Dem in key California race

Republicans recruited Mike Garcia, a fighter pilot and first-generation American, to challenge freshman Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillOcasio-Cortez helps raise K in a few hours for House candidates Dem lawmaker calls out 'archaic' sexism in Congress The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Dems eye next stage in Mueller fight MORE (D-Calif.) in 2020, setting up a battle for a key House district.

Garcia, the son of a Mexican immigrant and an Iraq War veteran, announced his candidacy for California’s 25th District Wednesday.

He will challenge Hill, a moderate whose victory helped the Democrats retake the House last year and decimate the GOP delegation from the Golden State.

In his campaign announcement, Garcia sought to tie Hill to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJohn Kerry: Ocasio-Cortez offered 'more leadership in one day' than Trump on climate Obama had it right — a circular firing squad is on the way Speaker in waiting? Rapid rise of Hakeem Jeffries fuels talk MORE (D-N.Y.) and other House progressives in pushing what he called a “Socialist agenda.”

“I have been at the edge where bullets fly and lives are lost,” Garcia said in a press release. “I believe America is the greatest country in the world. I’ve seen men and women lose their lives defending this country. And I am disgusted that politicians in Washington are voting in lockstep with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to push a Socialist agenda that jeopardizes everything we’ve risked blood and treasure to defend.”

Katie Hill's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Republicans had held the seat in California's 25th District for 25 years until Hill defeated incumbent Rep. Steve Knight Stephen (Steve) Thomas KnightFreshman Dem endorses Harris’s 2020 bid GOP trading fancy offices, nice views for life in minority Ryan casts doubt on 'bizarre' California election results MORE.

Garcia touted the endorsements of former Reps. Buck McKeon Howard (Buck) Philip McKeonOvernight Defense: Pompeo certifies military aid for Saudi coalition in Yemen | Trump authorizes sanctions on election meddlers | Taliban set for new talks with US OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: House passes 5B defense bill House passes 5B defense bill MORE (R) and Elton Gallegly (R), who previously represented California’s 25th and 24th Districts, respectively.

Garcia, a U.S. naval officer, was one of the first F/A-18E Super Hornet strike fighter pilots in the Navy and flew more than 30 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his campaign announcement.