Warren becomes latest 2020 hopeful to release 2018 tax return

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill How Trump could take pot legalization away from Dems in 2020 Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations MORE (D-Mass.) released her 2018 tax return on Thursday, becoming the latest 2020 hopeful to make details about their personal finances public.

Warren’s return shows that she and her husband, Bruce Mann, earned more than $900,000 in income last year, including $176,280 from her Senate salary and $324,687 from her books. Together, the couple paid a total of $230,965 in taxes.

Warren hasn’t been shy about releasing her tax returns from past years. In August, the Massachusetts Democrat made public 10 years of tax returns going back to 2008.

A handful of other 2020 hopefuls have released tax documents in recent weeks, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems press Barr on Mueller report Warren, Gillibrand ask Defense whether border deployments hurt troop readiness MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill How Trump could take pot legalization away from Dems in 2020 The Hill's Morning Report - The fallout after Trump ousts top DHS officials MORE (Minn.). In doing so, candidates are hoping to head off potential criticism over transparency and take an implicit swipe at President Trump Donald John TrumpTop senators warn Turkey: Choose between Russia missile system or US fighter jet Former Michelle Obama aide: 'Not sure' if voters got 'honesty and accountability' in Biden's video response How Republicans are battling judicial obstructionism today MORE, who has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns.

“There’s a crisis of faith in government – and that’s because the American people think the government works for the wealthy and well-connected, not for them,” Warren said in a statement.

“And they’re right. I’ve put out eleven years of my tax returns because no one should ever have to guess who their elected officials are working for. Doing this should be law,”

Warren’s latest return shows her income is considerably higher than some of her opponents. Gillibrand, for example, reported a family income of about $218,000 last year, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeMeet the longshot yogi from the Rust Belt running for president Inslee fundraises off Trump claim that wind turbine 'noise causes cancer' The Hill's Morning Report - GOP balks at Trump border closure MORE and his wife earned just under $203,000.

The release of Warren’s 2018 return came a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill Obama had it right — a circular firing squad is on the way Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations MORE (I-Vt.), another 2020 contender, said that he would release his tax documents by Monday, the last day to file taxes for 2018.

Sanders has long held out on releasing his tax returns, but has insisted that the documents are “boring” and that there will not be any surprises in his finances.

In an interview with The New York Times on Monday, Sanders acknowledged that he has become a millionaire following the success of his book "Our Revolution."