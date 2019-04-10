Biden leads 2020 Dems in California: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHalf of Democrats say Biden accusations will make no difference in vote: poll Democrats put harassment allegations against Trump on back burner Dems worry race for ideological purity will fracture field MORE is the top choice for Democratic voters in California, edging out home-state candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems Booker introduces bill to form reparations study commission Democratic voters confident that Biden and Sanders can defeat Trump, less certain about other candidates' chances MORE (D), according to a poll released Wednesday.

Biden has support from 26 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters in the state, according to the Quinnipiac University poll. He is trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSwalwell says his 2020 presidential campaign is unionizing Dem strategist: Sanders's plan to release tax returns is 'four years too late' Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems MORE (I-Vt.) and Harris, who have 18 percent and 17 percent support, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem strategist: Sanders's plan to release tax returns is 'four years too late' Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems Warren becomes latest 2020 hopeful to release 2018 tax return MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKaren Pence responds to Buttigieg: 'You shouldn't be attacked' for your religious beliefs Buttigieg: 'Polite' people can still advance policies that hurt 'you and your family' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems press Barr on Mueller report MORE (D), who each had support from 7 percent of Democrats and leaning voters. Other candidates were at 4 percent support or less in the poll.

The survey also found that 66 percent of all California voters, including 67 percent of women and 71 percent of Democrats, believe that the allegations several women have brought against Biden recently were not a serious issue. Several women have come forward in recent weeks to say the former vice president touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

California will have a greater influence in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary than in past years because its electoral contest was moved earlier in the year to March.

Harris has sought to retain top-tier status in the crowded Democratic primary field after launching her White House bid in January. Before she became a senator, Harris served as California's attorney general and she has never lost an election in the state.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,005 California voters April 3-8 via landlines and cellphones with an overall margin of error of 4.1 percentage points. The survey included 482 Democrats and Democratic leaners with a margin of error of 5.9 percentage points.