No Labels’ Lieberman: ‘I’ve never seen this much anger at the two major parties’

Political organization No Labels’ founding chair and former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) said the anger among Americans at the Republican and Democratic parties is unlike anything he’s seen before.

“I’ve never seen this much anger at the two major parties,” Lieberman said in a Sunday interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM. “And this high a disappointment about the fact that we may be left with a choice of Presidents Trump and Biden, once again.”

No Labels has recently been making a push for a third-party presidential candidate. During the interview, Lieberman also discussed the group’s efforts to get “a third line on the ballot in all 50 states.”

“We’re making good progress at it, and we want to leave open the option to put together a bipartisan unity ticket for America, if it looks like that’ll be something constructive to do,” Lieberman said.

In an interview in September, former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who also serves as a national co-chair for the organization, defended the group over accusations that it could “spoil” next year’s presidential race.

“Nobody’s trying to spoil anything,” Hogan argued. “This is about actually receiving a majority of the votes.”

“I think we should only put together a ticket in the event that it’s Trump and Biden,” he added. “And I’m still, again, still trying to work to make sure we can get a good Republican nominee.”